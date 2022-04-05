NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Country music superstar Garth Brooks will open a three-story honky tonk on Lower Broadway in Nashville.

The entertainment concept and bar will be located at 411 Broadway at the former site of the Nashville Sporting Club and Paradise Park, The three-story, 40,000+ square foot property was purchased by Brooks in December, 2021 via 411, LLC.

“We feel very lucky to have the chance to be part of Lower Broad, which is arguably THE hottest spot in the country,” said Brooks. “The goal is a classic honky-tonk that welcomes all and encourages love and kindness while playing the greatest music in the world in the home of Country Music!”

(Photo: WKRN)

Paradise Park (Photo: WKRN)

Brooks has engaged Strategic Hospitality, a Nashville-based hospitality company owned by brothers Benjamin and Max Goldberg, to help execute his vision.

“Garth’s long-standing commitment to Nashville is far beyond music and has been so meaningful to our city,” said the Goldbergs. “We couldn’t be more excited than to help him bring his concept to reality.”

Further details regarding the concept and its opening will be announced as they become available.

Brooks will perform at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Friday, April 15 in addition to a second show Saturday, April 16.

It will be in-the-round seating and there is an eight ticket limit per purchase. Tickets cost $94.95.