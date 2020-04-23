1  of  2
Breaking News
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee: Restaurants, retail stores can open next week Coronavirus Tennessee: COVID-19 deaths at 170 while cases rise to 8,266
1  of  2
Live Now
President Trump and the White House coronavirus task force give briefing Get the latest on our 6 p.m. newscast
Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood join Tennessee’s ‘Do your part, stay apart’ campaign

Tennessee

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The state released a new public service announcement video in its “Do your part, stay apart” campaign featuring Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood.

The two are the latest to join Tennessee’s “Do your part, stay apart” campaign urging Tennesseans to continue safe distancing habits as communities gradually reopen.

Commending Tennesseans for “stepping up” in staying home, they encourage citizens to “keep it going, to be smart, and to be careful and be diligent.. . . stay smart, stay strong, stay Tennessee strong.”

 

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter