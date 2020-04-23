Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood join Tennessee’s ‘Do your part, stay apart’ campaign

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The state released a new public service announcement video in its “Do your part, stay apart” campaign featuring Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood.

The two are the latest to join Tennessee’s “Do your part, stay apart” campaign urging Tennesseans to continue safe distancing habits as communities gradually reopen.

Commending Tennesseans for “stepping up” in staying home, they encourage citizens to “keep it going, to be smart, and to be careful and be diligent.. . . stay smart, stay strong, stay Tennessee strong.”