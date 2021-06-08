Get ready for Beaver Nuggets: Buc-ee’s is coming to Tennessee

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The “friendliest beaver” is finally making its way to the Volunteer State from the Friendly State and it’s bringing its Texas treats and charm with it.

Crews will break ground June 15 on the Crossville Buc-ee’s travel center — the first one in Tennessee; which will be more than 53,400 square feet and offer 120 fueling positions just outside its store with thousands of snack, meal and drink options for travelers on the go.

A news release states the travel center will also feature the same award-winning restrooms, cheap gas, quality products and excellent service that have won the hearts, trust and business of millions in the South for nearly 40 years. Buc-ee’s favorites including Texas barbecue, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver Nuggets, jerky and fresh pastries will all be available as well.

Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster and Crossville Mayor James Mayberry will be attending the groundbreaking ceremony. The Crossville Buc-ee’s will be located at 2045 Genesis Road. The new outpost is part of Buc-ee’s multistate expansion across the South that began in 2019; joining two recently opened locations in Florida, as well as stores in Georgia and Alabama.

Buc-ee’s broke ground on its first Kentucky location in April 2021. Buc-ee’s first travel center in South Carolina is also currently under construction and is slated to open in 2022. Additionally, Buc-ee’s continues to operate 38 locations in Texas, where it was founded almost four decades ago.

Throughout the project, Buc-ee’s corporate development team will work closely alongside state and local leadership. Buc-ee’s Crossville will bring at least 175 new, permanent, full-time jobs to the area with starting pay beginning above minimum wage, full benefits, 401(k) and three weeks of vacation.

No set open date has been given by the company.