KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Do you have an eye for taking wildlife photos? The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency‘s photo contest could be a chance to share your photos across the state.

Photos from this year’s entries will be featured in the 2023 TWRA Wildlife Calendar or on next year’s license collector card. Photos may also be used in the Tennessee Wildlife Magazine.

In addition, photographers whose photos are used in the magazine will be paid.

Interested photographers can submit up to 10 photos of fishing, hunting, boating and wildlife species native to Tennessee. Photos need to be horizontal, in JPEG format, at least 300 pixels/inch resolution and sized to print no smaller than 8-1/2×11.

Photos can be submitted online here. The deadline to submit is Sept. 30.

The winners of the 2022 contest were Christopher Barger (Harriman), Kalley Cook (Lenoir City), Brenda Gilbert (Cleveland), Allie Hooper (Milan), Tyler Hughes (Chuckey), Kimberly Koon (Readyville), Robert Michelson (Braintree, Mass.), Jeff Parlow (Harriman), Bryce Wade (Knoxville), Rick McCulley (Rockwood, TN), and Matthew Winningham (Maryville).