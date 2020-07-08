Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee recommends Nathan Bedford Forrest bust be moved

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Gov. Bill Lee recommended Wednesday that the State Capitol Commission move the controversial bust of Confederate general Nathan Bedord Forrest be moved to the Tennessee State Museum where it could be displayed in context.

The State Capitol Commission is scheduled to take up the issue of moving the bust on Thursday.

“What I would add now is that the most appropriate way to get full context to this complicated life is to put the bust in the State Museum where the very purpose is to see and understand our history in full,” Lee said. “These are my thoughts on what the Capitol Commission should do: That we put the bust in the museum. where it can be part of an exhibit that can be studied and learned from and seen in full context.”

Lee emphasized his recommendation is far different from the “destructive tide” that has resulted in the defacing of Confederate statues in several cities across the country.

“The Nathan Bedford Forrest bust is not just another Confederate symbol. There are reasons that this particular bust has for 40 years stood above others as controversial,” Lee said. “It’s because this particular individual, and a particular season of his life significantly contributed to one of the most regretful and painful chapters in our nation’s history.

“I’m asking the Capital Commission to consider whether the current placement of Nathan Bedford Forrest’s bust allows for his full story to be told. And his contribution to our history to be fully understood,”

A bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest is displayed in the Tennessee State Capitol Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Tennessee lawmakers remain torn on whether to support a proposal for the removal of a contentious bust of the former Confederate general and early leader of the Ku Klux Klan. If approved by the GOP-controlled Legislature, the measure encourages the bust of Forrest be removed from the Tennessee Capitol and instead be replaced with an “appropriate tribute to a deserving Tennessean.” (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

