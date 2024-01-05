NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The governor of Tennessee is set to announce new legislation designed to protect those in the music industry against artificial intelligence.

Gov. Bill Lee will announce plans to update Tennessee law to include protections for songwriters, performers, and music industry professionals’ voices from the misuse of AI, his office announced Friday.

Current state law already protects image and likeness, but this new legislation will be more tailored to audio.

“From Beale Street to Broadway and beyond, Tennessee is known for our rich artistic heritage that tells the story of our great state,” he said. “As the technology landscape evolves with artificial intelligence, we’re proud to lead the nation in proposing legal protection for our best-in-class artists and songwriters.”

The full announcement is set for next Wednesday, Jan. 10, where Lee will be joined by legislative leadership, artists, songwriters, and music industry stakeholders in Nashville for the full announcement.