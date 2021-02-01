Gov. Bill Lee to deliver State of the State address Feb. 8

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A lot can change in a year.

On Monday, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced he will deliver his third State of the State address to the General Assembly and fellow Tennesseans on Monday, Feb. 8 at 7 p.m. EST (6 p.m. CST). The joint session will take place in the War Memorial Auditorium.

A year ago, the governor had delivered his second State of the State Address to the Tennessee General Assembly just about a month before the state was hit by the novel coronavirus pandemic. Back then, the governor had been focused on education and of course the state budget.

That was then. Now, there are more things to consider, according to officials, because of what the pandemic wrought; there’s not only the state’s response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as well as education and budget topics but also the unemployment rate due to the pandemic, safety in schools, tourism and the plan for continued vaccination efforts. To name a few.

But, the unveiling of the governor’s top priorities for 2021 will be highlighted during his address on Feb. 8.

“I look forward to sharing our budget and legislative priorities,” Gov. Lee stated in a release. “Tennesseans have faced incredible challenges this past year and the State of the State address will both reflect on this unique place in history and cast a vision for a healthy and prosperous 2021.”

The address can be found on Gov. Lee’s social media and will be aired statewide.