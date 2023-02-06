NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Gov. Bill Lee will address Tennesseans Monday night from the state Capitol.

The State of the State address is set to begin at 7 p.m. ET.

Monday morning, Lee’s office released a preview of the address with excerpts of the speech. The excerpts indicate that Lee will discuss Tennessee’s role as a leader among the states as well as investments into public education, workforce development and school safety.

Lee is also expected to talk about transportation in both rural and urban areas.

You can watch the State of the State address live in this web story beginning at 7 p.m.