Gov. Lee announces $50 million in SERG relief funding for businesses

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Wednesday, the governor announced an initial $50 million in federal coronavirus relief funds for the new Supplemental Employer Recovery Grant (SERG) aimed at small businesses.

The program is to provide additional relief to small businesses suffering during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The new wave of funding includes specific support for minority owned, women-owned and veteran-owned businesses, as well as businesses owned by people with disabilities.

A release on the new program states that small business owners and nonprofit organizations can apply to receive reimbursement for eligible direct expenses or costs incurred as a result of business interruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The window to apply for the funding runs through Dec. 29 — or until funds are depleted.

To apply and learn more about what is eligible for reimbursement, please visit https://tncaresact.tn.gov/SERG. For application assistance, please call 1-833-740-1438 or email support@TNCARESACT.com.

