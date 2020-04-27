Gov. Lee announces elective procedures at TN hospitals could resume Friday

Governor-elect Bill Lee speaks during a news conference in the Capitol Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. Lee defeated Democrat Karl Dean in the gubernatorial race Tuesday. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

TENNESSEE (WATE) – Governor Bill Lee announced on Monday that appropriate elective procedures at Tennessee hospitals could resume this Friday.

In Monday’s COVID-19 briefing, the governor said the resuming of some elective procedures at hospitals will help get nurses, doctors and other hospital personnel back to work. Several hospitals have taken operating revenue hits due to the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to some furloughs.

The president and CEO of the Tennessee Hospital Association, Dr. Wendy Long, says the process of resuming would follow a list of guidelines.

Including reporting of:

Hospital capacity

COVID-19 patients

Meetings to review disease trends and resources

Access to protective equipment

Testing and screening of patients, staff and visitors

Also, like the business reopening plan, elective procedures would be phased-in.

“The timing and approach for restarting elective care will be determined at the community level in accordance with these guidelines. Hospitals will be cleared to begin to implement their plans after a test that they have completed the prerequisite steps and will continue to comply with the guidelines as they engage in elective procedures.” Dr. Wendy Long – Tennessee Hospital Association

WATE 6 On Your Side is waiting to hear from local medical groups about their plans for restarting those procedures.