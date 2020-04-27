Gov. Lee announces elective procedures at TN hospitals could resume Friday

TENNESSEE (WATE) – Governor Bill Lee announced on Monday that appropriate elective procedures at Tennessee hospitals could resume this Friday.
In Monday’s COVID-19 briefing, the governor said the resuming of some elective procedures at hospitals will help get nurses, doctors and other hospital personnel back to work. Several hospitals have taken operating revenue hits due to the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to some furloughs.
RELATED: Trade association: $1 billion drop in monthly revenues for Tennessee hospitals
The president and CEO of the Tennessee Hospital Association, Dr. Wendy Long, says the process of resuming would follow a list of guidelines.
Including reporting of:
- Hospital capacity
- COVID-19 patients
- Meetings to review disease trends and resources
- Access to protective equipment
- Testing and screening of patients, staff and visitors
Also, like the business reopening plan, elective procedures would be phased-in.
“The timing and approach for restarting elective care will be determined at the community level in accordance with these guidelines. Hospitals will be cleared to begin to implement their plans after a test that they have completed the prerequisite steps and will continue to comply with the guidelines as they engage in elective procedures.”Dr. Wendy Long – Tennessee Hospital Association
WATE 6 On Your Side is waiting to hear from local medical groups about their plans for restarting those procedures.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: State, county COVID-19 case counts continue to climb; Gov. Lee sets date for safer-at-home order to expire April 30
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- LIST: COVID-19 assessment sites in East Tennessee
- Spain lets children play as US states move at various speeds
- Tennessee sees biggest one-day jump in coronavirus cases
- Nations, US states each chart their own path on reopening
- Some Tennessee restaurants prepare for reopening
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: State opening economy as cases of COVID-19 grow
- Pentagon focusing on most vital personnel for virus testing
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: 30 active Knox County COVID-19 cases
- Knox County Health Department holds free COVID-19 testing event
- Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey in statewide town hall meeting on WATE
- Coronavirus Tennessee: Cases, deaths continue to climb in COVID-19 hotspots across Volunteer state
- WATCH: Doctors answer your questions on â€˜Coronavirus House Callsâ€™ | April 25-26
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: 25 active Knox County COVID-19 cases, free testing event at Knoxville Civic Coliseum from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.