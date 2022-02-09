KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Gov. Bill Lee announced Wednesday the appointment of Butch Eley as deputy governor. The position was previously held by Lang Wiseman who has returned to the private sector.

As deputy to the governor, Eley will assist Lee in his day-to-day duties and will act as a liaison between the governor’s office, the General Assembly and the various departments and agencies in state government.

Eley served as chief operating officer in the governor’s office from January 2019 to May 2020. In that position, he led the state’s first four-year strategic planning process. He was then appointed as commissioner of finance and administration, where he developed multiple state budgets and helped oversee COVID-19 federal relief funds given to Tennessee during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“For the past three years, Butch has played a pivotal role in our strong economic recovery and in maintaining Tennessee’s reputation for conservative fiscal management,” Gov. Lee said. “His extensive public and private sector experience will continue to add enormous value as we invest strategically in infrastructure, education and other priorities to serve Tennesseans and support our state’s growth.”

Eley will continue serving as commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration in addition to being deputy governor. Prior to joining the Lee administration, Eley was the founder and CEO of Infrastructure Corporation of America. Eley earned his bachelor’s degree and MBA from Belmont University. He and his wife Ginger reside in Nashville.