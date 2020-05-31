Gov. Lee authorizes deployment of National Guard in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee issued the following statement Saturday night:

“At the request of Mayor Cooper, I am authorizing the National Guard to mobilize in response to protests that have now taken a violent, unlawful turn in Nashville.

“The threat to both peace and property is unacceptable and we will work with local law enforcement and community leaders to restore safety and order. This is not a reflection of our state or the fundamental American right to peaceful protest.”

A 10 p.m. curfew is in effect for Nashville and Davidson County.

I have signed Executive Order No. 9, declaring a state of civil emergency. — Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) May 31, 2020

