1  of  2
Breaking News
Gov. Lee authorized deployment of National Guard in Nashville Nashville ‘I Will Breathe’: Protesters dispersed by smoke bomb as protesters vandalize, set fire to Metro courthouse

Gov. Lee authorizes deployment of National Guard in Nashville

Tennessee

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLETenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee issued the following statement Saturday night:

“At the request of Mayor Cooper, I am authorizing the National Guard to mobilize in response to protests that have now taken a violent, unlawful turn in Nashville.

“The threat to both peace and property is unacceptable and we will work with local law enforcement and community leaders to restore safety and order. This is not a reflection of our state or the fundamental American right to peaceful protest.”

A 10 p.m. curfew is in effect for Nashville and Davidson County.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter