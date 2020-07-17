Gov. Lee delays execution of Nichols

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Friday, Gov. Bill Lee announced he had granted a temporary reprieve for Tennessee death row inmate Harold Wayne Nichols.

“I am granting Harold Wayne Nichols a temporary reprieve from execution until December 31, 2020, due to the challenges and disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Nichols, a Hamilton County man convicted of rape and first degree murder, had been scheduled to be executed in August. He had chosen electrocution for his execution, becoming the sixth man in about two years to choose to die by the electric chair instead of lethal injection.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

