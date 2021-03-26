Gov. Lee designates March 31 to honor first state naturalist and archaeologist

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Gov. Bill Lee is honoring Tennessee’s first state naturalist and state archeologist for his conservation efforts.

March 31 has been designated as Mack S. Prichard Day.

“Mack Prichard was a Tennessee treasure, and we are pleased to proclaim this day in his honor,” Lee said. “Mack recognized the wonder of the nature we have in Tennessee and was a champion for its preservation and promotion.”

Prichard, who died last year at 81, began his career of state service at age 16. He worked to conserve Tennessee’s landscape and was instrumental in the acquisition of more than 40 sites for Tennessee State Parks, natural areas and archeological areas.

“We are indebted to Mack Prichard for his lifelong contributions to Tennessee State Parks – contributions that helped make Tennessee’s state parks system the best in the nation,” David Salyers, commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, said. “He was an inspiration to us at TDEC, to people throughout Tennessee and beyond.”

TDEC last year opened a $2.4 million visitors center named for Prichard at Cummins Falls State Park near Cookeville.

Prichard, a Memphis native, was known for presenting slideshows throughout the state for audiences such as state parks friends’ groups, school groups and camps.

Prichard’s writings, presentations and thousands of photographs can be found at www.mackprichard.com, a site curated by Friends of South Cumberland State Park.

The Mack S. Prichard Foundation was established in 2019 with the mission of protecting and conserving the environment. It provides scholarships for students in environmental science.

Events for Mack Prichard Day at other state parks can be found at this link.