Gov. Lee, Haslam, & Bredesen to discuss national debt in bipartisan group’s Stewardship Series

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee along with former governors Bill Haslam and Phil Bredesen are set to discuss national debt in Nashville during a bipartisan group’s event.

Tennessee’s last three governors will discuss national debt in the bipartisan group, Millennial Debt Foundation’s Stewardship Series.

This will be a one-hour virtual event from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. (Central) on Thursday, March 11. The three will be reportedly discuss the consequences of national debt and why stewardship at the state level is key for a stable, growing economy.

“Between our January launch of the Stewardship Series in Austin and the time we convene in Nashville, the national debt is likely to increase by another $2 trillion,” said MDF Founder Weston Wamp. “Tennessee, like Texas, is a state where sound fiscal policy and good stewardship of the state economy has blossomed under conservative fiscal policies of all three governors, and we are honored to have these distinguished leaders join us.”

You can register and learn more about The Millennial Debt Foundation’s Stewardship Series, Conversations Across America on the Consequences of Debt, here.