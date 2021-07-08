Gov. Lee heading to Mexico border to evaluate border security, meet troops

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Gov. Bill Lee is planning a trip to the U.S.-Mexico border this weekend. He will meet with Tennessee National Guard troops and evaluate needs in securing the border.

“The men and women of the Tennessee National Guard are playing a significant role in quelling the most severe border crisis we’ve seen in 20 years,” Lee said. “I want to personally commend the more than 300 Tennesseans who are serving our country and on the front lines of this crisis.”

The National Guard members are stationed at multiple sites throughout the border region of Texas to provide support to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Those stationed in Texas are members of three units:

269th Military Police Company They routinely augments law enforcement through training and providing a presence along the border.

913th Engineer Company They lend capabilities to road-building efforts and border wall projects.

2-151 Aviation Battalion This group provides an aerial platform to assist Customs and Border Protection with a number of their logistical and operational priorities.



Gov. Lee will be accompanied by Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes, adjutant general of the Tennessee National Guard.