Gov. Lee order allows electronic meetings amid virus outbreak

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Gov. Bill Lee has signed off on allowing local officials to meet electronically, rather than in person, to mitigate the risk of spreading the new coronavirus.

The Republican’s executive order requires that local governments meeting electronically have to make a reasonable effort to let the public access the meeting live.

If that’s not possible, they would have to make audio or video recordings available no later than two business days after the meeting.

Lee was forced to step in after the GOP-dominated Statehouse failed to agree on the change before temporarily recessing Thursday.