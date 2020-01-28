Gov. Lee to give State of the State Feb. 3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Governor Bill Lee will deliver his second State of the State Address next week.

The governor’s office saying Monday he will deliver his State of the State on Monday, Feb. 3 at 7 p.m.

“I’m looking forward to sharing my vision for the future of Tennessee,” Gov. Lee said.

Gov. Lee will also be at ETSU’s Millennium Center in Johnson City Feb. 6 at 5 p.m.

LATEST STORIES