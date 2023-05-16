KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Governor Bill Lee is expected to make an announcement Tuesday morning at the University of Tennessee’s Knoxville campus regarding nuclear energy.

The governor’s announcement is slated to start at 10 a.m. (ET) at the University of Tennessee Zeanah Engineering Complex.

Nuclear energy in East Tennessee has been at the forefront of conversations amongst leaders since the Tennessee Valley Authority announced in March a partnership with other energy companies for bringing a first-of-its-kind small modular nuclear reactor or SMR at the TVA’s Clinch River Nuclear Site.

Gov. Lee had also visited the Clinch River Nuclear Site in March, referring to it as the “future of energy in America.”

The Department of Energy states that advanced SMRs offer advantages, such as small physical footprints, reduced capital investment and the ability to be sited in locations not possible for larger nuclear plants.

A live stream event will be shared for the governor’s announcement.