KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s $3.3 billion Transportation Modernization Act was passed by the Tennessee General Assembly according to a release from the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

According to TDOT, the landmark bill will create a new strategy and invest $3.3. billion to accommodate Tennessee’s record growth.

“Tennessee needs a transportation strategy fit for the fastest-growing state in the nation, and our plan will prepare rural and urban communities for continued growth and economic opportunity, all without new taxes or debt,” said Governor Bill Lee. “I commend the General Assembly for its partnership to meet our state’s transportation needs.”

The bill received bi-partisan support and will give TDOT resources needed to solve the current and future mobility issues, the release says. TDOT explained that those solutions include seeking the use of public-private partnerships to preserve state funds for rural infrastructure priorities, exploring Choice Lanes to decrease congestion and increase economic impact statewide, and expanding the alternative delivery model to save taxpayer dollars and deliver road projects more efficiently.

“Tennessee’s strategic transportation plan will prepare TDOT with the resources needed to build and maintain roads across our rural and urban communities,” said TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley. “We appreciate the support of the legislature and key partners as we pave the way for Tennessee’s continued prosperity.”

According to TDOT, the bill had statewide support from many agencies, including some East Tennessee figures such as Knox County Mayor Glen Jacobs and Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon.