Governor Bill Lee promising National Guard assistance to business owners

by: The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee is promising business leaders he would send the National Guard to help their companies with COVID-19 testing should they ask for it.

The Republican governor made the announcement Friday while speaking on a live stream for a Tennessee Chamber of Commerce and Industry event. He touted the state’s high testing rate while pointing out that Tennessee was one of the first states in the country to reopen during the coronavirus outbreak.

It’s unclear if businesses are already requesting and receiving the National Guard assistance.

