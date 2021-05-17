Governor Lee signs transgender ‘bathroom bill’ for Tennessee schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN/AP) – Governor Bill Lee has signed legislation putting public schools and districts at risk of losing civil lawsuits if they let transgender students or employees use multi-person bathrooms that do not reflect their gender at birth.

The Tennessee bill requires schools to try to offer a single-occupancy or employee facility for anyone who wants more privacy, but it specifically bars letting transgender people use multi-person facilities that don’t align with their sex at birth.

Gov. Lee signed the bill last Friday.

“I think it matters what the citizens [think], and at the end of the day, the people of Tennessee through their elected officials decide what the law is,” Gov. Lee said last week in an interview with WKRN’s Gerald Harris.

The bill’s signing cemented another policy into law for the state that LGBTQ advocates say discriminates against their community.

“Tennessee is a wonderful state to do business in, but businesses don’t like discrimination,” said Joe Woolley, CEO of the Nashville LGBT Chamber, in an April interview with WKRN.

Back in March, Lee signed a bill banning transgender athletes from middle and high school sports.

After the signing, Lee tweeted the bill will, “preserve women’s athletics and ensure fair competition.”

Student-athletes in middle and high school will now be required to prove their sex at birth in order to play school sports.

The governor is still considering another bathroom bill that would require businesses to post signage outside of any bathroom considered “inclusive”.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.