Breaking News
Gov. Bill Lee extends statewide ‘Stay-at-Home’ order
Closings
There are currently 40 active closings. Click for more details.

Governor Lee’s COVID-19 ‘Stay-at-Home’ order draws varied opinions

Tennessee

by: Chris Bundgaard

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Few decisions from a Tennessee governor have had such a wide-ranging effect as the COVID-19 stay-at-home order.

Grocery stores remain one place people can go under a stay-at-home order.

Before the governor extended his stay-at-home order until the end of April Monday, grocery shoppers were sampled about what they thought.

They brought a mixed bag of opinions when asked if the order should soon be over.

“When the professionals in the medical field decide its a good time to go back,” said Arthur Farmer at one of the Kroger stores in the Donelson area of Nashville.

“I think we ought to let up,” said Mitchell Nunes who was also shopping. “Being stuck up in the house all the time is crazy, all we are going to do is get fat.”

Some shoppers wore masks, some did not as they were at the Kroger.

“I feel like the comment they have made about an abundance of caution is in our best interest,” said Karen Polston who was wearing a mask.

So was Tom Eizonas.

“We are seeing the curve start to level out, so we are doing the right thing now, so keep it up,” said Eizonas.

Another perspective came a member of the rideshare and delivery economy.

“It would definitely benefit people like me—Lyft drivers—if he were to re-open restaurants and things of that sort, it would give us places to take people,” said Chris Adkins.

Those are the kind of opinions with unemployment numbers skyrocketing that a governor weighs when he decides on how long a stay-at-home order should stay in place.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

'Social distance powwows' attract thousands online

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Social distance powwows' attract thousands online"

TN lawmakers divided on reopening commerce

Thumbnail for the video titled "TN lawmakers divided on reopening commerce"

Apple, Google to harness phones for virus tracking

Thumbnail for the video titled "Apple, Google to harness phones for virus tracking"

Dr. Deborah Birx: Encouraging signs with virus, but not at peak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dr. Deborah Birx: Encouraging signs with virus, but not at peak"

Trump: Aggressive anti-virus strategy saving lives

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump: Aggressive anti-virus strategy saving lives"

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Oak Ridge next week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Oak Ridge next week"

Quarantine Sports: Morristown West's Noah Tripucka sinks trick shot, plays piano

Thumbnail for the video titled "Quarantine Sports: Morristown West's Noah Tripucka sinks trick shot, plays piano"

What is considered recovered from COVID-19?

Thumbnail for the video titled "What is considered recovered from COVID-19?"

Balancing First Amendment rights amid pandemic, Easter

Thumbnail for the video titled "Balancing First Amendment rights amid pandemic, Easter"

State lawmaker: Prepare for second wave of COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "State lawmaker: Prepare for second wave of COVID-19"

Toilet paper shortage during outbreak? Here's why

Thumbnail for the video titled "Toilet paper shortage during outbreak? Here's why"

Sean Penn: 'Wash them hands!'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sean Penn: 'Wash them hands!'"

New rapid COVID-19 test expected to be available in East Tennessee in next 10 days

Thumbnail for the video titled "New rapid COVID-19 test expected to be available in East Tennessee in next 10 days"

Warnings multiply against Easter holiday travel, gatherings

Thumbnail for the video titled "Warnings multiply against Easter holiday travel, gatherings"

Additional COVID-19 data, including the infected gender, race and ethnicity released by state

Thumbnail for the video titled "Additional COVID-19 data, including the infected gender, race and ethnicity released by state"

Community rallies to support longtime Knoxville deli amid pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community rallies to support longtime Knoxville deli amid pandemic"

Knox County Health Dept. to release heat map of local COVID-19 cases

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Health Dept. to release heat map of local COVID-19 cases"

Starbucks makes $10 million commitment to workers affected by coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Starbucks makes $10 million commitment to workers affected by coronavirus"

Quarantine Sports: April 8 (11 p.m.)

Thumbnail for the video titled "Quarantine Sports: April 8 (11 p.m.)"

Morristown Chaplain dead from COVID-19 complications

Thumbnail for the video titled "Morristown Chaplain dead from COVID-19 complications"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter