Governor Lee’s COVID-19 ‘Stay-at-Home’ order draws varied opinions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Few decisions from a Tennessee governor have had such a wide-ranging effect as the COVID-19 stay-at-home order.

Grocery stores remain one place people can go under a stay-at-home order.

Before the governor extended his stay-at-home order until the end of April Monday, grocery shoppers were sampled about what they thought.

They brought a mixed bag of opinions when asked if the order should soon be over.

“When the professionals in the medical field decide its a good time to go back,” said Arthur Farmer at one of the Kroger stores in the Donelson area of Nashville.

“I think we ought to let up,” said Mitchell Nunes who was also shopping. “Being stuck up in the house all the time is crazy, all we are going to do is get fat.”

Some shoppers wore masks, some did not as they were at the Kroger.

“I feel like the comment they have made about an abundance of caution is in our best interest,” said Karen Polston who was wearing a mask.

So was Tom Eizonas.

“We are seeing the curve start to level out, so we are doing the right thing now, so keep it up,” said Eizonas.

Another perspective came a member of the rideshare and delivery economy.

“It would definitely benefit people like me—Lyft drivers—if he were to re-open restaurants and things of that sort, it would give us places to take people,” said Chris Adkins.

Those are the kind of opinions with unemployment numbers skyrocketing that a governor weighs when he decides on how long a stay-at-home order should stay in place.