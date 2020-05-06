Governor signs Executive Order No. 33 allowing close contact businesses to reopen Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Wednesday, May 6, close-contact businesses will be allowed to reopen in 89 of Tennessee’s 95 counties.
Knox County is excluded from the list since it has its own health departments and set of reopening guidelines.
RELATED: Governor releases new Close Contact Business Guidelines for reopening amid coronavirus
Businesses allowed to reopen Wednesday outside of Knox County include tattoo shops, tanning salons, spas, barber shops and hair salons.
Gov. Bill Lee signed an executive order on Tuesday that updated a previous order.
Executive Order No. 33 amends order 30 stating all close contacts employers and businesses are expected to operate in accordance with guidelines issued by the state. The list of guidelines encourages employees and customers to wear face masks, prohibits the use of waiting areas and more.
