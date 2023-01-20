Crowds gathered at Graceland for what would have been Elvis Presley’s 84th birthday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Preparations are underway at Graceland for Sunday’s public memorial service honoring Lisa Marie Presley.

According to multiple news sources, the only child of Elvis Presley already has been laid to rest at Graceland.

Her gravesite is in Graceland’s meditation garden. Her son Benjamin, and father Elvis Presley, are also buried there, as are Elvis’ parents.

Graceland says fans will have a chance to view the gravesite on Sunday after a public memorial service.

A large tent has been assembled on the front lawn, and there are reports that a stage will be set up, though we don’t yet know who will speak, or perform.

The service starts at 9 a.m. Gates open two hours earlier at 7. While the service is free, parking is $10.

Graceland also plans to stream the memorial service live.

Lisa Marie died last Thursday at the age of 54.

Her family is asking that in lieu of flowers fans make a contribution to the Elvis Presley charitable foundation. The organization supports several causes in the Memphis and Whitehaven area, mostly focused on the arts, education and children’s programs.