Greeneville City Schools: 3 staff members in isolation, 14 in quarantine

Tennessee

by: Murry Lee

Posted: / Updated:

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Three Greeneville City Schools staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently in isolation, according to the district.

GCS released its latest COVID-19 numbers Tuesday morning.

According to GCS, the following locations have reported staff members in either isolation or quarantine:

Central Office – 1 in isolation/ 3 in quarantine
EastView Elementary – 1 in isolation/ 1 in quarantine
Highland Elementary – 0 in isolation/ 1 in quarantine
Hal Henard Elementary – 0 in isolation/ 1 in quarantine
Tusculum View Elementary – 0 in isolation/ 0 in quarantine
Greeneville Middle School – 1 in isolation/ 6 in quarantine
Greeneville High School – 0 in isolation/ 2 in quarantine
Greene Technology Center – 0 in isolation/ 0 in quarantine

GCS reports there are currently 18 staff members from various locations in quarantine.

Note: Isolation refers to staff members who have tested positive and are remaining in isolation until cleared to return to work. Quarantine refers to staff members who have had close contact or been exposed to a positive case.

To see GCS’ weekly COVID-19 report, click here.

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

