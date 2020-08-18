Greeneville City Schools: 3 staff members in isolation, 14 in quarantine

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Three Greeneville City Schools staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently in isolation, according to the district.
GCS released its latest COVID-19 numbers Tuesday morning.
According to GCS, the following locations have reported staff members in either isolation or quarantine:
Central Office – 1 in isolation/ 3 in quarantine
EastView Elementary – 1 in isolation/ 1 in quarantine
Highland Elementary – 0 in isolation/ 1 in quarantine
Hal Henard Elementary – 0 in isolation/ 1 in quarantine
Tusculum View Elementary – 0 in isolation/ 0 in quarantine
Greeneville Middle School – 1 in isolation/ 6 in quarantine
Greeneville High School – 0 in isolation/ 2 in quarantine
Greene Technology Center – 0 in isolation/ 0 in quarantine
GCS reports there are currently 18 staff members from various locations in quarantine.
Note: Isolation refers to staff members who have tested positive and are remaining in isolation until cleared to return to work. Quarantine refers to staff members who have had close contact or been exposed to a positive case.
To see GCS’ weekly COVID-19 report, click here.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: TN Dept. of Health reports over 134K total cases, more than 1,300 deaths
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- ‘Horrifying’ data glitch skews key Iowa coronavirus metrics
- Tennessee faces 1,200+ teaching vacancies as students return to school amid COVID-19
- Study: Healthcare workers more likely to get COVID-19 despite PPE
- Tennessee Coronavirus: COVID-19 cases stand at 134,744 with 1,387 deaths
- Tennessee lawmaker hospitalized as he battles coronavirus
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 50th death from COVID-19
- Is it safe to fly? Airlines say yes, but the public stays grounded
- With flu season looming, health experts fear ‘twindemic’
- How to know if you are getting a $500 stimulus check in August
- Bars to reopen in Nashville with limited capacity Monday
- Tennessee Coronavirus: Halfway through August, cases are up by 27,749
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 73 new cases, 46 recoveries & 2,241 active cases
- Tennessee Coronavirus: Cases up 1,289 with 19 new deaths in Saturday statistics from the Tennessee Department of Health