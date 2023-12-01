GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Greeneville manufacturer may have been swindled out of more than $145,000 worth of products by two fraudulent businesses.

A representative of Meco, a furniture and BBQ grill manufacturer, told Greeneville police that it had sent three shipments of products to two businesses posing as architecture firms wanting to use the company’s products to furnish apartment complexes they were building, according to a police report.

The two companies had reportedly got in contact with Meco through its portal system.

FILE (Photo: WJHL)

Two shipments worth nearly $114,000 combined were sent to “Jacobs Engineering Group” and another shipment worth about $31,500 was sent to “Bozzuto’s Inc.” in The Bronx, New York, according to the report. When police looked up the shipment addresses, they discovered they were located next to each other.

After the shipments were made, the trucking company did not get paid for the deliveries and when the two companies were asked about the transactions, they said they did not know anything about them, according to the report.

“It is believed at this time that the companies are being operated by the same people and are using several different business names in an attempt to defraud Meco,” a Greeneville police officer wrote in the report after speaking with a Meco representative.

The report states that “Bozzuto’s Inc.” placed a second order but it is being held by Meco.

Meco is owed a total $145,446 by both companies, according to the report.

News Channel 11 has reached out to Meco for a statement or response to the reported incidents.