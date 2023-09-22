GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Greeneville Middle School student who was hospitalized after suffering a medical emergency earlier this week has died, according to a school official.

Greeneville City Schools Superintendent Steve Starnes confirmed Friday night that seventh-grader and football player Kaden Gunter had died.

On Tuesday, Kaden experienced a medical emergency during football practice, according to school officials.

Family members told News Channel 11 on Wednesday that Kaden was in critical condition and being transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

A vigil was held Wednesday at the school’s football field, where community members showed up to show their support for the then-hospitalized student.

Starnes issued a statement Friday night:

The Greeneville City Schools’ community is mourning the loss of one of our beloved Greeneville Middle School students today. Kaden Gunter, 7th grade student, was loved by his classmates, his teachers, his principals, and the entire GMS staff. Kaden was a member of the GMS Greene Devil Football Team. Numerous supports have been put into place for GMS students, faculty, and staff as they grieve this tremendous loss. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Kaden’s family, friends, classmates, and the entire GMS staff. We also want to thank the community for their outpouring of support during this extremely difficult time. Steve Starnes, Greeneville City Schools