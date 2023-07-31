KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The start of Tennessee’s three-month-long sales tax holiday is beginning on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

Starting at midnight, the sales tax holiday begins and runs through the end of October. Most food and ingredients will be exempt from sales tax during this time.

However, alcohol, tobacco, dietary supplements, candy and food sold in gas stations or vending machines are not part of the exemption.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee shared a video on social media Monday morning about the sales tax holiday.

“From August 1 to October 31, @MariaLeeTN & I encourage Tennesseans to take advantage of savings at the grocery store,” Lee shared on Twitter.

“In Tennessee, we cut taxes any chance we get because families should keep more of their own hard-earned dollars,” Lee continued. “Grateful to work with the General Assembly to deliver historic tax cuts this year.”

Earlier this year, Gov. Lee and the General Assembly passed the Tennessee Works Tax Act, which is the single-largest tax cut in Tennessee history. It includes the three-month grocery tax suspension. During the tax holiday, Tennesseans are expected to save an estimated $273 million in taxes total, according to the state.

The three-month grocery tax holiday runs through 11:59 p.m. Oct. 31 and will give Tennesseans the chance to save up to 6.75% in state and local option sales tax on food and food ingredients.