KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Celebrity chef and TV host Guy Fieri is no stranger to East Tennessee and the newest episodes of his latest Food Network show see him return to the Smoky Mountains.

A new episode of Guy’s All-American Road Trip will air Friday at 9 p.m. ET on Food Network.

“The next stop on Guy Fieri’s road trip is Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, which means it’s time for some drive-thru pizzas, BBQ feasts, trout fishing and more great times,” a Food Network social media post promoting the episode reads.

Images from the episode included Fieri posing outside Pizza Palace in Knoxville, an Italian drive-in restaurant featured in the second-ever episode of his hit show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.

Another shows a photo of English Mountain Trout Farm & Grill, a Sevierville restaurant where you can catch trout from an on-site pound that staff will then cook for you.

Fieri is also seen at Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary, a former maximum security prison in Petros, Tennessee that reopened as a tourist site including a distillery and restaurant in 2018.

Friday’s episode won’t be his last in East Tennessee. The description of the new episode scheduled to premiere on Friday, June 16 includes a visit to Fieri’s Downtown Flavortown restaurant in Pigeon Forge and a pit stop in Dollywood for some fried chicken and cinnamon bread.

The Downtown Flavortown in Pigeon Forge opened last year with a special ceremony attended by Fieri himself. Another Guy Fieri restaurant, Chicken Guy! opened in Gatlinburg last year. The fried chicken eatery is the second Chicken Guy! location in Tennessee after it opened in Nashville.