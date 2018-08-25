Hardin County man arrested, charged with possession of explosive device

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Jackson, Tenn. (WATE) - According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, a man was arrested and charged with possession of an explosive device after making several threats on social media.

On Friday, Jonathan White was arrested after meeting with undercover TBI agents and providing them with a pipe bomb.

TBI special agents began their investigation into White after he posted a series of threats on social media. It was during the investigation that TBI agents suspected White might have been in possession of an explosive device.

After White was taken into custody, special operations personnel from the Tennessee Highway Patrol responded and were able to safely take away the device.

White was arrested without incident and was charged with one count of possession of a prohibited weapon. He was booked into the Hardin County Jail and is being held on a $500,000 bond.