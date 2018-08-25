Hardin County man arrested, charged with possession of explosive device
Jackson, Tenn. (WATE) - According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, a man was arrested and charged with possession of an explosive device after making several threats on social media.
On Friday, Jonathan White was arrested after meeting with undercover TBI agents and providing them with a pipe bomb.
TBI special agents began their investigation into White after he posted a series of threats on social media. It was during the investigation that TBI agents suspected White might have been in possession of an explosive device.
After White was taken into custody, special operations personnel from the Tennessee Highway Patrol responded and were able to safely take away the device.
White was arrested without incident and was charged with one count of possession of a prohibited weapon. He was booked into the Hardin County Jail and is being held on a $500,000 bond.
Local News
-
- Hundreds join 2nd annual motorcycle ride honoring fallen Maryville officer
- Family, friends remember Maryville police officer killed in line of duty
- Clinton 12 visit Green McAdoo Cultural Center as it becomes part of state-wide system
- Maryville Police Officers pay tribute to fallen officer with lip sync challenge
- 2 hurt in Knoxville robbery attempt turned shooting
- Carter High School student with developmental disabilities gets chance on football field
- Haslam holds first TNReady meeting in Knoxville amid protests
National News
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Shooting at esports event raises questions of security
- McCain services set for Phoenix, Washington and Annapolis
- In Arizona, replacing McCain a political balancing act
- For McCain, a life of courage, politics came down to 1 vote
- Money and loyalty were the glue that bound Trump and Cohen
- The Latest: FBI enters home of Baltimore man after shooting
- Sheriff: Gunman kills 2, then himself at video game tourney