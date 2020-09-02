Hearing in Baby Joe case postponed after witnesses exposed to COVID-19

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A hearing in the case against the parents of Joe Clyde Daniels has been delayed after several witnesses were exposed to COVID-19.

The Dickson County Circuit Court Clerk said four witnesses were exposed to the virus, causing a three-day hearing for Joseph and Krystal Daniels to be postponed.

The hearing, which was scheduled for this week, has now been postponed until Sept. 24.

Joseph and Krystal Daniels are charged in connection with the death of their son, Joe Clyde Daniels, who disappeared in April 2018. His body has never been located.