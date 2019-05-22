Heat deadlier than tornadoes over 10 years in Tennessee

Summer is around the corner and it’s a season to be aware of severe weather. Tornadoes and storms are possible virtually all year, but Summer brings stifling and dangerous heat – the leading cause of weather-related deaths in Tennessee over a ten-year stretch.

The National Weather Service and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration compile data on weather-related fatalities every year. Heat is blamed for 51 deaths in the state since 2009, with tornadoes responsible for killing 47 people in the same period.

Awareness is critical when severe weather conditions unfold. Wednesday is “Summer Weather Safety Day” and the News 2 StormTracker team is working on special reports to help keep you and your family safe.