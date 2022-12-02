NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As the Tennessee General Assembly prepares to reconvene after the holidays, legislators have already introduced bills that will be discussed in the upcoming session. Here are some of the bills that have been filed by members of the General Assembly:

Senate Bills

SB0001/HB0001 – Prohibits a healthcare provider from performing on a minor or administering to a minor a medical procedure if the performance or administration of the procedure is for the purpose of enabling a minor to identify with, or live as, a purported identify inconsistent with the minor’s sex

SB0003 – Creates an offence for a person who engages in an adult cabaret performance on public property or in a location where the adult cabaret performance could be viewed by a person who is not an adult

SB0004 – Establishes a deaf mentor and parent advisor program to assist families in implementing bilingual and bicultural home-based programming for young children who are deaf, hard of hearing or deaf-blind at the Tennessee Schools for the Deaf and the West Tennessee School for the Deaf

SB0005 – Enacts the “Youth Health Protection Act”

SB0010 – Requires a person to obtain an enhanced or concealed handgun permit to carry a handgun in certain counties

House Bills

HB0003 – Expands the offenses of assault against a first responder or nurse and aggravated assault against a first responder or nurse to apply to assaults committed against all healthcare professionals

HB0005 – Requires that a person convicted of especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated rape, or rape be sentenced from within at least Range II for the offense; expands the requirement to register as a sexual offender to all defendants convicted of a kidnapping offense, rather than just an offense which involved a minor victim

The 113th General Assembly will convene at noon CST Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.