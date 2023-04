The first public museum was founded in 1684 at the University of Oxford. The Ashmolean Museum was founded when Elias Ashmole donated his private collection to the university in 1677. Much of that original collection is still on display, including a crystal ball, several kidney stones, and preserved, exotic animals. By creating the museum, Ashmole sought to do what all museum curators have worked for since: to create a space where people could be inspired and educated by artifacts and art from around the world.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated museums in Tennessee on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.

#30. American Museum of Science & Energy

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (516 reviews)

– Address: 115 Main St E, Oak Ridge, TN 37830-6726

#29. Madame Tussauds Nashville

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (649 reviews)

– Address: 515 Opry Mills Dr Opry Mills, Nashville, TN 37214-2441

#28. Loretta Lynn’s Ranch

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (514 reviews)

– Address: 44 Hurricane Mills Rd, Hurricane Mills, TN 37078-2147

#27. Cooter’s Museum and Store Nashville

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,065 reviews)

– Address: 2613 McGavock Pike, Nashville, TN 37214-1215

#26. Fowler’s Clay Works

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (408 reviews)

– Address: 1402 E Parkway Suite 10, Gatlinburg, TN 37738-5754

#25. Creative Discovery Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (986 reviews)

– Address: not available

#24. Slave Haven / Burkle Estate Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (730 reviews)

– Address: not available

#23. Bush’s Visitor Center

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,205 reviews)

– Address: 3901 Highway 411, Chestnut Hill, TN 37725-7180

#22. Frist Art Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,009 reviews)

– Address: 919 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203-3822

#21. Hollywood Star Cars Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,439 reviews)

– Address: 914 Parkway, Gatlinburg, TN 37738-3104

#20. Hollywood Wax Museum

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (2,688 reviews)

– Address: 106 Showplace Blvd, Pigeon Forge, TN 37863-4977

#19. Tennessee State Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (967 reviews)

– Address: 1000 Rosa L Parks Blvd, Nashville, TN 37208-2624

#18. Alcatraz East Crime Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,770 reviews)

– Address: 2757 Parkway, Pigeon Forge, TN 37863-3214

#17. Carter House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,352 reviews)

– Address: 1140 Columbia Ave, Franklin, TN 37064-3617

#16. Cheekwood

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,422 reviews)

– Address: 1200 Forrest Park Dr, Nashville, TN 37205-4206

#15. Lane Motor Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (946 reviews)

– Address: 702 Murfreesboro Pike, Nashville, TN 37210-4522

#14. Carnton

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,718 reviews)

– Address: 1345 Eastern Flank Cir, Franklin, TN 37064-1438

#13. Memphis Rock ‘n’ Soul Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,362 reviews)

– Address: 191 Beale St, Memphis, TN 38103-3715

#12. Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,175 reviews)

– Address: 401 Gay St, Nashville, TN 37201-2000

#11. Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,613 reviews)

– Address: 4119 Cromwell Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37421-2119

#10. Stax Museum of American Soul Music

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,135 reviews)

– Address: 926 E McLemore Ave, Memphis, TN 38106-3338

#9. Nashville Parthenon

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,849 reviews)

– Address: 2600 W End Ave Centennial Park, Nashville, TN 37203

#8. Lotz House Museum

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (3,272 reviews)

– Address: 1111 Columbia Ave, Franklin, TN 37064-3616

#7. The Johnny Cash Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (7,029 reviews)

– Address: 119 3rd Ave S, Nashville, TN 37201-2032

#6. RCA Studio B

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,685 reviews)

– Address: 1611 Roy Acuff Pl, Nashville, TN 37203-3209

#5. Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (5,781 reviews)

– Address: not available

#4. National Civil Rights Museum – Lorraine Motel

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (9,023 reviews)

– Address: 450 Mulberry St, Memphis, TN 38103-4214

#3. Titanic Museum Attraction

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10,809 reviews)

– Address: 2134 Parkway, Pigeon Forge, TN 37863-2995

#2. Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15,089 reviews)

– Address: 222 Fifth Avenue South, Nashville, TN 37203-4206

#1. Graceland

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19,838 reviews)

– Address: 3717 Elvis Presley Blvd., Memphis, TN 38116

