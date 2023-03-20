LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police seized 38 bottles of Tianeptine, commonly known as ZaZa, Wednesday that they said was being sold illegally, including to undercover operatives, at a Lebanon convenience store.

In addition to the bottles of ZaZa, the Lebanon Police Department said officers found other individually packaged Legend Drugs, or drugs that require a prescription, at Geri’s Market on Leeville Pike.

Police seized 38 bottles of an illegal drug and several prescription pills from a Lebanon convenience store on Wednesday. (Courtesy: Lebanon Police Department)

Police believe both items were being sold illegally, and some were reportedly sold to undercover officers.

Tianeptine, which has commonly been sold in gas stations under several different names, has gained popularity in recent years, according to authorities.

In an interview with News 2 last month, Lt. PJ Hardy, the public information officer for the LPD, said the substance is a “highly, highly addictive drug” that resembles an opioid.

The Lebanon Police Department had been pushing for the drug to be made illegal before the state legislature followed through last year. In July 2022, Tianeptine was added as a schedule 2 controlled substance in Tennessee.

Hardy said “plenty of notification” was given to vendors, but resale has continued through word of mouth. Just last month, authorities said 28 bottles of ZaZa were seized at the Kwik-Sack in Lebanon, in addition to nearly 400 individually packaged prescription pills.

While the investigation is still ongoing, police said charges are pending after the most recent seizure on Wednesday, March 15.