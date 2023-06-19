JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — 150 years after disease ravaged Tennessee’s oldest town, historians believe they’ve discovered a mass grave of residents struck down by cholera.

1873: Pestilence Visits Jonesborough

In the summer of 1873, a wave of cholera swept the American South. The disease, caused by a bacterial infection of Vibrio cholerae, followed railroad lines across the state. Historical sources say Greeneville was nearly abandoned through July and August of 1873 after the arrival of the disease and that refugees from the city were some of the first recorded cases in Jonesborough.

“The first case among our resident population was the wife of a gentleman who had waited constantly at the bedside of the first mentioned case from Greeneville, in the capacity of nurse,” Dr. William R. Sevier wrote in a report after the outbreak.

A clipping from the Herald and Tribune just before the outbreak warns of spreading cases in the state. (Photo/Library of Congress)

After the arrival of “King Cholera,” many of the town’s residents fled to the countryside. Only a fraction remained behind to guard others’ possessions, transport supplies and care for the afflicted.

“Most people leave town that summer,” Anne Mason, executive director of Jonesborough’s Heritage Alliance, said in an interview with News Channel 11. “It’s like mid-July, mid-August, and the town goes down to a hundred people. And out of those hundred people, somewhere between 30 to 40 people pass away.”

Most direct information on the outbreak comes from the reporting of the Jonesborough Herald and Tribune. The paper, published each Thursday at that time, had tracked the progress of cholera through the state until the arrival of the disease shut printing down for three issues.

“Those that have been fortunate in escaping with their lives from the malignant scourge that has brought death and desolation into so many households will in the future miss many familiar faces from the streets of Jonesboro,” a column in the Herald and Tribune read on August 14, 1873, the first edition after the epidemic.

1873-2023: History Lost to Time

Herald and Tribune editors published a list of names of locals who died in the outbreak that totaled at 34, but a century and a half later, there were still questions about their final resting places.

“We do know where a few of them are buried,” Mason said. “But there’s a whole lot of people who died very quickly in those weeks who just aren’t accounted for in any other sort of cemetery database or in any other way.”

The Old Jonesborough Cemetery contains hundreds of graves, some from the earliest periods of the town’s history. (Photo/WJHL)

Rumors of a mass grave for 1873 cholera victims sprung up in the town for decades after the outbreak, and many local historians saw it as plausible enough to mention in their own work.

“There’s always been this lurking tale of a mass grave out there,” Gordon Edwards, a volunteer historian specialized in cemetery work with the Heritage Alliance, said. “So it’s always been on my radar to try and find it.”

Edwards has worked to restore and preserve the Old Jonesborough “Rocky Hill” Cemetery for over a decade, and the site houses the graves of over a thousand of Jonesborough’s early residents. Throughout his time volunteering for the Alliance, Edwards worked with archaeologist Dr. Robert Jones to hunt for the location of the remains with little success. The two learned a lot about the site throughout their search but didn’t find the fabled grave. Until now.

2023: Their Story Unearthed

An archive image of the area shows a lone tree behind a small fenced space at the edge of the cemetery. The area was overgrown in 2023 and had never been scanned. (Photo/Heritage Alliance)

Edwards and Jones have scanned dozens of burial sites throughout the area, but none came up with the signature of a mass grave.

“We’ve done it several times, maybe six or eight times,” Edwards said. “Different locations throughout the property, different hunches. We go away frustrated.”

Then one day, Edwards got another hunch based on descriptions of the site being in a “bend” at the property and an old photo that showed a fenced area lost to the woods. Edwards cleared the area and asked Jones to return, and the scan was different than anything they’d seen.

“Seeing it so many times, when he ran it over this site it was like ‘woah,'” Edwards said. “It’s completely different.”

Scans of the area revealed a patch of ground roughly 12 feet long by 12 feet wide that extended between 12 and 14 feet deep. No single grave would need to be that large.

“This is as big a button we can put on it without actually digging,” Mason said. “And so we feel very satisfied with that.”

The grave site is unassuming, but Edwards said the pit likely spanned the distance between the metal stakes in this photo. The Heritage Alliance plans to mark and commemorate the site. (Photo/WJHL)

With the site almost certainly located, the Heritage Alliance can now begin the process of memorializing those who are buried there. Plans for a permanent marker with a history of the epidemic are underway. What the team won’t be doing, however, is disturbing the site.

“It’s a sacred space, that’s a really big thing with me personally,” Edwards said. “Another piece of it, in spite of science today, we might not be able to really identify who’s there.”

With little to learn and lots to lose, historians aren’t eager to go digging up graves. Without digging, however, a few questions will always remain.

2023-???: Digging Up More Questions

Mason and Edwards said the exact number and identity of those interred at the site will likely never be known. An 1873 list of the dead was segregated at the time of publication, and Edwards said there’s no way to tell if the grave was racially integrated.

“This particular property has always been viewed as the ‘white’ cemetery,” Edwards said. “College Hill, would be the ‘Black’ cemetery. And in the era of the cholera epidemic, the Black cemetery had not been established as a separate property.”

Before the segregation of the burial ground, Edwards said a small area of the Rocky Hill site had been cordoned off for the burial of Black residents.

“1873 was reconstruction, but was there still significant separation, and so could this grave only represent white residents?” Edwards asked. “That’s an open question, and I don’t think we’ll ever answer that.”

Mason said she’s glad to see that the victims of the epidemic get the same respect as others buried at the cemetery. Every grave has a story, but that story can’t be told until it’s discovered.

“It’s important to remember the struggles we’ve gone through in the past,” Mason said. “Because they can help inform the future.”

The discovery doesn’t mean that Edwards and Jones’s work is over, either.

“History is a journey, it’s not a destination,” Edwards said. “So the book is still open.”