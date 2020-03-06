Household contacts of TN coronavirus case test negative for COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Health has received negative test results for household contacts of the first case of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in Tennessee, the department said in a news release Friday.

The Tennessee Department of Health’s State Public Health Laboratory tested the individuals on Thursday for infection with COVID-19. Tests on two unrelated individuals are also negative, according to the release.

Tennessee announced Thursday there is one confirmed case of COVID-19 in the state, a man from Williamson County who recently traveled out-of-state. The patient has a mild illness and is isolated at home, according to state health officials.

Health care providers and public health workers are providing guidance to the family to prevent further spread of illness, the state Department of Health said.

COVID-19 is not currently widespread in Tennessee or the United States, and the overall risk to the general public remains low, the news release said.

The Health Department advises Tennesseans only need to take the normal practices to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses.

Safe practices include:

Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing

Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands

Stay home if you are sick

Stay away from people who are sick

Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection have mild respiratory illness with fever, cough and shortness of breath, the department noted. A smaller number of patients have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.

TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The number is 877-857-2945 and is available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central time.

People with concerns about their health should contact their health care providers, according to the news release. TDH has additional information available on its website. The CDC has updated information and guidance.

LATEST STORIES: