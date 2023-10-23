(STACKER) — Gas prices continue to fall nationwide despite concerns that conflict in the Middle East could tip into territory where the U.S. would place stricter sanctions on oil-producing countries like Iran.

Gas prices might be falling faster if it weren’t for market fears about that potential for volatility keeping the price for a barrel of oil higher, according to AAA.

The nationwide average sits at $3.56 per gallon, about 30 cents less than this same time last year. States including California, Arizona, Alaska, and Florida saw the largest decreases in cost while Southern states including Georgia, Texas, and Mississippi are seeing $3 per gallon of gas on average statewide—the cheapest in the nation.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Tennessee. Gas prices are as of October 20.

Tennessee by the numbers

– Gas current price: $3.11

– Week change: -$0.07 (-2.2%)

– Year change: -$0.24 (-7.3%)

– Historical expensive gas price: $4.64 (6/12/22)

– Diesel current price: $4.18

– Week change: -$0.01 (-0.2%)

– Year change: -$0.87 (-17.3%)

– Historical expensive diesel price: $5.64 (6/15/22)

Metros with most expensive gas in Tennessee

#1. Jackson: $3.19

#2. Morristown: $3.19

#3. Johnson City: $3.17

#4. Memphis (TN only): $3.16

#5. Kingsport-Bristol: $3.13

#6. Knoxville: $3.13

#7. Nashville: $3.12

#8. Cleveland: $2.98

#9. Chattanooga (TN only): $2.98

#10. Clarksville-Hopkinsville (TN only): $2.97

States with the most expensive gas

#1. California: $5.49

#2. Washington: $4.82

#3. Hawaii: $4.77

States with the least expensive gas

#1. Georgia: $3.02

#2. Texas: $3.03

#3. Mississippi: $3.04