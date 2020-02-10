How the ‘TenneSwim’ study inspired a proposed ban on single-use shopping bags

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee lawmakers are taking aim at single-use shopping bags, with some inspiration from a study done by a German scientist on the water quality of the Tennessee River.

A bill filed in the state legislature would ban stores from giving out single-use bags, paper or plastic, for free.

The movement toward reusable bags has spread around the country, with bans and fees, ordinances and laws.

The bill (SB 2131) was filed in Nashville on Feb. 3 and is sponsored by Knoxville lawmakers Senator Richard Briggs and Representative Dave Wright.

Sen. Briggs said on Monday that grocery giants Publix and Kroger support the measure, saying they intend to offer multi-use bags, which would be allowed, as they aim to have a national standard.

Briggs also says the stores back the environmental aspect of the move; he also noted a study showing the Tennessee River to be the most polluted with plastic particles of any river in the world.

The TenneSwim Study

The Tennessee Aquarium featured one of the studies’ scientists, Dr. Andreas Fath, in an October 2018 lecture. That event detailed the scientist’s findings from his 2017 “TenneSwim” study; in which samples he collected in the Tennessee River revealed microplastic concentrations 8,000% higher than those found in Germany’s Rhine River.

The study also found levels of microplastic on the surface of the Tennessee River were 80% higher than in China’s Yangtze River, which a recent study found to be the source of 55% of all river-borne microplastic entering the ocean.

National Geographic also reported on the microplastics study by Dr. Fath in October 2018.

What’s next for the proposed bill

Senate Bill 2131 (also HB 2369) was passed on second consideration on Monday, Feb. 10. It will next go to agricultural and natural resources subcommittees within the Tennessee General Assembly.

We will continue to track its progress — and if or when it could affect consumers.

