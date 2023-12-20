KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Are you traveling this holiday season? If so, the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service is encouraging people to be aware of any unwanted tagalongs.

Spotted Lanternflies are invasive insects and can spread long distances when people and vehicles move infested material or items containing egg masses. According to the USDA, they are “formidable hitchhikers in their egg mass life stage.” To avoid spreading the SLFs further, the public is encouraged to check their vehicle and outdoor gear for their egg masses, which look like a smear of mud, while traveling.

A spotted lanternfly egg mass is seen on a tree in Indiana. (Photo provided by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources)

The insects have been found in at least 16 states, including Tennessee, since it was first discovered in Pennsylvania in 2014. Signs of a tree infested with SLF include defoliation, wilting, dieback, yield loss, and in severe cases, death.

If you find an egg mass, the USDA says to scrape it into a plastic zippered bag filled with hand sanitizer, zip the bag shut, and then dispose of it. For an adult bug, stomping or otherwise squishing it will do.

In Tennessee, the Department of Agriculture asks anyone who finds the bug to fill out this online form. This helps the department detect invasive insects, diseases, and plants at an early stage so that they can be monitored and managed or even eradicated.