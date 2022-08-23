KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The last thing anyone wants to consider is their older loved ones going missing, but the amount of recent Silver Alerts highlights the need for preparation before an incident happens.

Alzheimer’s disease is the 7th leading cause of death in the United States, the CDC says. It is also the most common type of dementia. While the disease cannot be prevented or cured, some of the risks that are associated can be prepared for. According to Alzheimer’s Tennessee, six out of 10 people with dementia will wander for numerous possible reasons. When this happens, it’s important for care givers and loved ones to be prepared with the correct information for authorities if it is needed.

For those who are in the position to one day need to request a Silver Alert, Alzheimer’s Tennessee has a Silver Alert Kit available for digital download or by mail. This kit walks through specific information that is needed for a Silver Alert to be filed as well, as helpful materials to prepare in the case that the loved one goes missing, and ways to prevent a loved one with dementia from wandering.

The kit provides spaces to fill out the individual’s personal and medical information, and information that might help the person be located. This includes previous addresses they might try to go to, safe places they might try to hide, what might agitate the person, what calms them, and their ability to communicate.

One key part of the kit involves photographs of the person with dementia. For the photographs, they should be high-quality, recent pictures taken within the last six months if possible, and should include a full face picture, and a full-length picture. These specific photographs are needed for a Silver Alert to be issued, according to Alzheimer’s Tennessee. If the person drives, it may also be helpful to include a picture and document the type of vehicle the person operates.

For a Silver Alert to be issued, a person whose location is not known must fit certain criteria according to state law. They must fit into one of the following categories:

A person who is at least 60 years old, and who is believed to be in danger because of age, health, mental health conditions, or physical disability, in combination with environmental or weather conditions, or is believed to be unable to return to safety without assistance

Someone who is any age and suffers from a documented case of dementia and is believed to be in danger because of dementia or physical impairment, and is believed to be unable to return to safety without assistance

A person who is at least 18 years old who has an intellectual, developmental, or physical disability; and who is believed to be in danger because of the disability, or is believed to be unable to return to safety without assistance.

According to the law, when local law enforcement receives the appropriate notice and documentation of a missing citizen, they must immediately begin an investigation. Within four hours, the TBI must be notified by the agency, and within 12 hours, the TBI in coordination with the law enforcement agency must send the alert to designated media.

To reduce the risk of this process being needed, Alzheimer’s Tennessee suggests caregivers and loved ones should understand some of the reasons why those who live with dementia might wander. Reasons someone might wander include:

They get disoriented while they are out driving or walking and are not able to figure out how to get home.

They are looking for somewhere or something familiar.

They are trying to get back to a place they used to go, like work or school, or following old routines.

They are trying to escape a noisy or chaotic environment, with too much stimulation.

They may be bored from a lack of stimulation.

A sudden change, such as moving to a new house or assisted living community, has caused confusion.

There are some warning signs that someone might wander before it happens Alzheimer’s Tennessee says. They might pace, or appear agitated or anxious. If they begin showing concern about going somewhere, such as needing to go to work, the grocery store, or to pick up the kids from school. They might also search for something they think is lost or begin asking for people who are no longer living. These patterns may be familiar to caregivers, but understanding the risk they pose if the person wanders in search of those things is incredibly important.

To prevent wandering, Alzheimer’s Tennessee has some suggestions that might stop the person from leaving and getting lost in the first place. Activities that prevent boredom and increase tiredness during the day, as well as walking with them and attempting to redirect them to other activities may provide the physical activity needed while now allowing them to wander away. Other practical steps aside from activity might include disguising doors with curtains, or even placing “Do not enter” signs or stop signs on doors, as well as keeping track of specific triggers and avoiding them as much as possible.

The kit also includes specific preparations to take in case the loved one wanders as well as how to respond when it happens. More information about these kits and how to prepare for and prevent wandering, and how to respond if a loved one goes missing, is available on the Alzheimer’s Tennessee’s Silver Alert page.

On Thursday, August 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., there will be an event to educate about the Alzheimer’s Tennessee Silver Alert Kits and Wandering Information at Linda’s Hallmark in Farragut. More information is available on the event’s Facebook event page.