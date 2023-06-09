KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival returns to Tennessee next week, bringing tens of thousands of music fans with it. Want to watch some of the great artists perform but don’t want to brave the sweltering summer heat? Here’s how.

Bonnaroo takes place June 15-18 in Manchester, Tennessee. Two different feeds of multiple performances each day will be available on the streaming service Hulu, in addition to special footage and behind-the-scenes looks.

A Hulu subscription, which starts at $7.99 per month, is needed to access these streams. Don’t have Hulu? You can sign up for a free seven-day trial to enjoy one of America’s most popular festivals from the comfort of your own home.

This content is not available for playback, so you’ll have to tune in live as they happen. Some begin as early as 4 p.m. and as late as 2 a.m.

Every single performance won’t be available on the app. Visit hulu.com/bonnaroo to see the schedule of available streaming performances each day, with more expected to be added in the days before the festival begins.

Major artists already confirmed to be available on the streaming platform include Odesza, Paramore, Sheryl Crow, Tyler Childers, Three 6 Mafia and Pixies. Want to see NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal DJing under his stage name Diesel? Prepare to stay up late to catch his set at 2 a.m. Saturday.

Bonnaroo began in 2002 and has grown to become one of the most anticipated festivals in the music world. It is held at Great Stage Park on a 700-acre farm in Manchester, roughly an hour northwest of Chattanooga. It was co-founded by the Knoxville-based AC Entertainment company, which still co-produces the festival.

Last year, Stevie Nicks became the first female headliner in the festival’s 20+ year history. Lizzo was set to become the first woman to do so in 2020 and again in 2021 before both editions of the festival were cancelled due to COVID-19 and flooding at the festival’s campgrounds, respectively.