KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As the bear hunting season starts to wind down, a requirement by the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency asks all big-game hunters to send in tooth samples for testing.

The requirement gives the agency important data about the bear population in East Tennessee, each year they harvest about 10% of the bear population.

“That is about the right amount to keep the population slowly growing,” said Matt Cameron, the education and outreach coordinator at TWRA.

Bear hunting is a way to manage what the TWRA calls our “cultural caring capacity,” or the number of any given species society can manage over time.

Like deer hunting, bear hunting is done to help us co-exist with the bear population and keep them from making their way into cities like Knoxville.

“We rely on hunters to keep that population reduced and we’re kind of working with hunters to manage bears in east Tennessee,” said Cameron, “so we’re not on opposite sides of the aisle here we’re managing these things together.”

Bear hunting can also tell them a lot about the bear population in general including the bear’s age, gender, and general health. All from one small tooth sample, which the TWRA requires all bear hunters to supply.

“So, this tells us that there is a lot of food on the landscape for the bears that they seem to be in good health overall and that there are a lot of bears in east Tennessee which should come to no surprise to people,” said Cameron.

Even with hunting, the population continues to grow.

“They’re here to stay and their population is going to continue to grow as time goes by so we as a society have to learn to coexist,” said Cameron.

The TWRA also wants to remind hunters the deadline to send in bear tooth samples is February 15.