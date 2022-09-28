KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon near Cayo Costa, Florida as a powerful Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds near 150 mph.

Hurricane Ian is expected to weaken as it continues across the state of Florida. By Thursday Ian will be crossing back over the Atlantic Ocean likely as a Tropical Storm. By Friday Ian is expected to begin pushing further West and moisture from the remnants of Ian will impact East Tennessee and Southeast Kentucky this weekend.

Ian is going to be much weaker when its remnants approach East Tennessee, but it is still expected to bring widespread rain, especially Saturday.

Clouds increase Friday with a slim chance for a shower Friday afternoon. By Friday night rain chances increase to 40% with a 70% rain chance for Saturday.

Saturday will be our wettest day with waves of rain and some downpours possible. Flooding is not expected for most of East Tennessee this weekend as we have been mainly dry. Winds may be gusty at times though, mainly over the Smokies.

Downsloping from the Smokies will help to keep rainfall totals slightly lower in our area while portions of Western North Carolina see the heaviest rain.