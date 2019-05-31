Human remains, stolen truck found during search for missing Cumberland County woman

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Amy Renee Fabian (left) was reported missing on May 24 after authorities arrived at a Cumberland County home and discovered the body of a man. George William Knisley is believed to be a suspect in the man's murder and the disappearance of Fabian.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) - Authorities found human remains and a Ford F-350 work truck, reported stolen out of Maryland, believed to be connected to the disappearance of a Cumberland County woman. The stolen truck and remains were found in a wooded area in Mecklenburg County on Thursday morning.

A Maryland man, identified as George W. Knisley IV, was charged with murder and is in custody as authorities continue the search for his ex-girlfriend Amy Renne Fabian, a Cumberland County woman who was reported missing on May 24. Police believe Knisley is connected with Fabian's disappearance and the death of her friend on May 24.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office received a call on May 24 at 3:30 a.m. about a homicide taking place inside Fabian​​​​​​'s home, located in the 200 block of Mount Airy Lane. Once they arrived, troopers found the body of an adult male.

The victim was identified as Matthew T. Broyles, a 29-year-old from Powhatan County, who police said was Fabian's friend. Fabian was not found when troopers responded.

Since Fabian was reported missing, a coordinated effort to locate her was put into motion. The FBI, Virginia State Police, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, the Powhatan County Sheriff's Office, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office, South Hill Police and the Virginia Dept. of Emergency Management have conducted a search for Fabian by air and ground.

The truck and the human remains were found in a wooded area off Route 138 in Mecklenburg County a little before 11 a.m. on May 30, Virginia State Police said.

It is unclear at this time if the remains are that of Fabian. The Office of the Medical Examiner in Richmond will conduct an autopsy, examination and positive identification, state police said.