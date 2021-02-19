Ice storm wreaks havoc on boat docks across Middle Tennessee

OLD HICKORY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The ice and snow has impacted boat docks across Middle Tennessee.

After a dozen people were rescued from Blue Turtle Bay Marina on Old Hickory Wednesday night, another dock collapsed into the lake Thursday morning at the same marina.

“We have one, two, three docs have collapsed,” pointed out Charles Levy who owns a houseboat at the marina.

It was a sad scene for the boating community as the latest, I-dock, collapsed into the bottom of Old Hickory Lake.

“A lot of people on I-dock that collapsed this morning moved yesterday. It had been sagging and the walkway in the center was probably four feet under, the fingers were under,” Levy explained.

The scene captured on drone footage as boat owners like Levy returned to the marina to assess the wreckage following a frightening dock collapse and rescue effort Wednesday night.

“Very scary, very scary,” he said.

Nashville Fire Department and Office of Emergency Management crews rescued a dozen people from the 100-yard boat dock by boat, they said. All were in various boats that were sinking or taking on water.

“We were lucky, very lucky. There’s probably some that don’t have places to go to, obviously a lot of loss of property and so forth. Very fortunate no injuries, no loss of life,” said Levy.

Fortunately, no one rescued had to be transported.

Boat docks are sagging and collapsing at marinas all across Middle Tennessee.

Emergency responders recommend boaters stay off the water, saying rescue efforts like this pose serious dangers for their crews as well.

Officials at Blue Turtle Bay Marina tell News 2 they now have a mandatory evacuation in place.