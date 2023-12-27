CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) is urging hunters to follow rules against poaching after an elk calf was killed.

A hunter was checking cameras Friday when he discovered the calf’s body. After reporting it to TWRA, wildlife officers, including Stone Payne, responded.

“He called and reported it to us and after that it was dispatched to myself, and later that evening I went to see the status of the elk and was able to locate it,” Payne recalled.

According to Payne, it appeared that the calf had been shot with a small caliber rifle. There is a $3,000 reward being offered to anyone with information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible.

Only a select few hunters are able to hunt elk in the area each year.

“For our definition, normally, ‘poached’ means it’s an animal that was illegally harvested, and what made this harvest illegal is our elk season is very short and it’s only open to a certain number of people, and currently there are no hunts going on,” Payne explained.

Hunters have to enter a random drawing each year to even have a chance at participating, which Payne said is due to the unknown elk population.

“In previous generations, the landscape was scattered with elk and all kinds of different animals. So in an effort for us to bring the landscape back to what it was, we decided to reintroduce the elk a couple of years ago and the population seems to be doing well but this is something we take very seriously,” he said.

Another $3000 reward was offered earlier this year when a bull elk was poached in Anderson County in October. Payne said this strategy has been successful in tracking down culprits.

“Both of the previous two bull elk that were poached in this exact area, after we made a press release similar to this one, people came forward and both of those people were caught and they did have to pay very large fines,” Payne said.

If an offender is found in this case, they too will have to pay.

“It will be a hunting in closed season charge and for elk, even the ones without antlers, it’s at a minimum of a $1,500 fine,” Payne said.

The reward money was donated by the Campbell Outdoor Recreation Association (CORA), Tennessee Wildlife Federation (TWF), and the Pine Mountain Longbeards Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF).

Anyone with information regarding this poaching is urged to contact Wildlife Manager Brenden Marlow at 615-571-4792, Wildlife Officer Stone Payne at 731-441-6018, or Wildlife Officer Michael Cavins at 865-318-3349.