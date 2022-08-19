SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Drivers are warned that the police departments across the state are increasing their enforcement of impaired driving around the Labor Day holiday.

Sevierville Police Department and Athens Police Department shared this week that they are partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office from August 17-September 5 for the “Booze it and Loose It” campaign. The initiative is part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” efforts to increase impaired-driving enforcement nationwide.

From August 17-September 5, drivers can expect an increased amount of officers on the roadway to combat impared driving. SPD also said that they will be conducting a DUI saturation patrol during the period.

“If you’re going to be drinking, have a plan before going out-don’t drink and drive,” said SPD Deputy Chief Sam Hinson. “The risk to yourself and others is too great, and we will be doing our best to keep impaired drivers off the roads.”

The overall goal of this effort is to drastically reduce the number of drunk driving crashes, injuries, and fatalities in both Tennessee and nationwide. This is hoped to be accomplished through increased state and national messaging about the dangers of drunk driving, increased sobriety checkpoints and high visibility enforcement.

In Tennessee, first-time offenders who receive a DUI conviction can expect to possibly face costly fines, court costs, legal fees, jail time, mandatory drug and alcohol treatment, and/or the installation of an ignition interlock device in their car. A list of potential penalties for DUI related offenses is available on TN.gov.

Tennessee also has penalties for refusing of implied consent to blood alcohol testing. Anyone who drives in Tennessee automatically gives consent to be tested to determine the alcohol or blood content of their blood, according to TN.Gov. Drivers who refuse testing are subject to the revocation of their license for a year or more.