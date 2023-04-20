NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee General Assembly passed a request from two East Tennessee lawmakers to put “In God We Trust” on the state seal.

After passing the Senate in March, the proposal cleared the House in a largely party-line vote on Monday.

Current Tennessee state seal

The bill, sponsored by Sen. Rusty Crowe (R-Johnson City) and Rep. John Holsclaw (R-Elizabethton), formally asks the governor to submit a new design of the state seal featuring the phrase “In God We Trust.”

A new design would have to be approved by the General Assembly to become official.

The bill asks the governor to submit a new design by July 1, 2025.